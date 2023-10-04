Midweek 5 Minutes with Neen

Today we chat with Northern Irish babe Neen and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Neen

Q2. Where are you from? Northern Ireland

Q3. Age? 33 years old

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? I have half a sleeve (One of the tattoos took over an hour to do and it is one of my favourites) I also have tattoos down my back and behind the ear. Two hand tattoos as well. I plan on getting more done in the near future.

Q5. Any piercings? No. I had my ears pierced as a birthday present when I was 12 but apart from that, nothing. I’m more into my tattoos than piercings.

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? I’ve been entering beauty pageants since I was a baby, winning several titles like, Baby Bonny and Little Miss Northern Ireland. As I got older and the more pageants I entered, I was spotted by a photographer who started off my portfolio. Once those images were posted online, I was then spotted by a local modelling agency who I spent a few years with until I decided to go freelance. That’s when I started getting into the magazines and online websites. For example, Tease Magazine and yours truly, Daily Sports Online.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? 10+ years.

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I’ve done photoshoots for calendars to raise money for charities as well as fashion shows. I’ve done hair competitions for L’Oréal. Won the title of Miss Social Network – September 2016 and Next Social Queen. Competed for Maxim’s Next Cover Model and Miss JetSet.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Yes, I have the UK Glamour Awards coming up very shortly which I am very much looking forward to.

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I listen to all types of music – my playlist is very random. Depending on my mood, that’s my music for the day. Anything from slow jams and R&B to country and even heavy metal. I love Evanscence and you can’t beat a bit of Robbie Williams.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Yes, I have lots of hobbies. Some, people don’t even know about but I like to read – I’ve always enjoyed reading from a young age and even making up my own stories and jotting them down. Right now, by my bedside table – I have a few books from Little Women to Pride & Prejudice. Of course, I have the Fifty Shades of Grey tucked away too. I love nights out, dancing, having some cocktails and having some social time with my friends and of course, nothing beats relaxing in a warm, bubble bath with candles and a glass of wine.

Q12. Are you into video games? Yes, another passion of mine is actually video games. I love the retro games that were out when I was a child. I use to play for hours on the Super Nintendo and PlayStation One consoles.

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? Believe it or not, I quite like watching football and my favourite team is Liverpool FC.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? This is a hard one. I love my horror movies and I love my rom coms. I’ve watched The Notebook about a thousand times as well as Sweet Home Alabama. As for horrors, the classics are the best. Scream, Halloween.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Cooking relaxes me. I love to cook for people. Sometimes, making up my own recipes. Pasta is my go to meal but I do enjoy a good roast dinner.

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Pornstar Martini all the way.

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Just to be happy and enjoy life to the fullest. You only get one.

Q18. Measurements? 34B BOOBS, 28inch waist, 5″1 in height.

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? I’ve always liked my comforts when it comes to having sex so most of the time, it has just been in a bed. When I was younger though, I tended to have sex quite a few times on the beach or in the back of a car.

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? It depends really on the person I’m having sexual relations with but most of the time, I do prefer to make love. I’m a bit of a hopeless romantic if I’m honest and wear my heart on my sleeve.

Q21. Favourite sexual position? I love taking control so cowgirl would be a favourite of mine. There’s nothing better than a good grab of the throat though and doggystyle.

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? Not a lot of people know this but I use to do Irish Dancing and entered a lot of festivals.

Q23. What are your social media accounts? I use Facebook a lot as well as Snapchat and Instagram @shawneenallen

Midweek 5 Minutes With is brought to you in association with FAWNSTARS.COM the content platform that puts the user first.