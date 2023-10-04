Check Mate To The Crisfords

One day until the weekend (I can’t wait), but we have some pretty decent racing to deal with today starting with Ascot taking centre stage. I was a touch surprised to see the Crisfords persevering with Chesspiece over a mile and three quarters after the son of Nathaniel weakened a furlong out in the St Leger before coming home a fourteen length sixth,

I am guessing they think the better ground expected and a drop from Group One to Listed class will help him get home, and if that is the cad, he is by far the best horse in this line-up.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Chesspiece 3.57pm Ascot 7/2 William Hill