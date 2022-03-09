Midweek 5 MInutes with Nina Joanne

Today we chat to BUSTY babe Nina Joanne and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Nina Joanne

Q2. Where are you from? Berkshire

Q3. Age? 34

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? Yes I have 7 tattoos and about 20 hours worth so far and I have more soon to get a leg sleeve, finish my arm sleeve and maybe my throat!

Q5. Any piercings? I have both nipples pierced, ears, nose & septum – I had my lip and tongue pierced but took them both out

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? I always wanted to be a model and had my first photo shoot when I was 16 in London and my mum took me – she was so supportive and encouraging and from there I kept on going

Q7. How long have you been in the business? 15 years, I can’t believe it’s been that long!

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I’ve been published on the covers of mode model, model Europe & international! BADD mag, Con Mag, was in the top 5 Maxim Magazine cover girl competition, I’ve shot for national papers, Formula 1 and worked with huge lingerie & fashion brands including Ann Summers and many more.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I am waiting for some content to come out in FHM and then the finale is to get into Playboy

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I literally listen to anything and everything. I love music! I listen to everything from pop & R’n’B to hard dance/trance bringing out my old school raver and I love Ibiza vibes as well as having a soft spot for 80’s classics

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I used to show jump and have ridden horses since i was a little girl. I love to travel, am a decent cook which and love to do that and I’ll eat anything! Food is life and so the gym has to be too lol

Q12. Are you into video games? I used to love super mario when I was a kid but now I do play PS4 games with with my boyfriend and it’s so much fun I love it! I’m a class button basher!

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? I can’t say I have a favourite sport but I do love show jumping and Always watch the Olympics when It’s on

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Lol well I’m told my favourite movie type is terrible and “action with beasts” – I love Godzilla, the Meg and anything animated but I do also love the classics like top gun, shawshank, white Chicks, dirty dancing, ready player 1, anything with vampires/zombies, all the saw movies and I LOVE anything marvel & DC !! and anything with will Ferrell so to be honest I will watch most things but not a fan of really scary weird films

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? I love all food and will eat absolutely anything but, I love Thai food and gotta say Thai red sea bass curry with coconut rice is SO good!

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Pornstar Martinis every time! And Prosecco

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? My Nan – she was the strongest, bravest and most fierce woman I’ve ever known and she inspired me to try and be the best verse of myself and if u can be half the woman she was I will be happy

Q18. Measurements? Boobs 32DD and I’m 5ft 6 and a size 8

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Oh now that would be telling!! Lol

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Both of course

Q21. Favourite sexual position? How ever the heat of the moment takes me

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I used to be at trolley dolly for Virgin Atlantic! Also I’m completely double jointed everywhere and in the top 1% of the UK for being hyper mobile

Q23. What are your social media accounts? Instagram – @ninajoanne_official

Facebook page – @modelninajoanne Twitter – @ninaroberts_1