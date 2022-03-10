We Will Need To Be Lucky With This Outsider

The weekend before Cheltenham is always a bit of a damp squib to be honest, but we do have the Imperial Cup which comes with a big bonus (£100,000 I think) if the winner of this goes on to be successful at Cheltenham a few days later.

Langer Dan was expected to run here for Dan Skelton and may well have been sent off favourite but he has now decided on Lucky One today instead and I wonder if that is a hint worth taking? With no offence to the Skelton team he seems to have gone backwards since arriving from the Paul Nicholls yard, with his three starts seeing defeats by 80 lengths, 32 lengths, and 43 lengths last time out when tried over further at Ascot. Hardly the NAP of the day with that form, he does need to get back to something near to his best, but in case we forget he did end his stint at Ditcheat rated 143 – and runs off a mark of just 125 here.

If he runs as he has recently we are wasting our money, but there is no doubt he is very well handicapped if they can find a way to revive him, and at 16/1 or bigger, I’ll risk a little each way with my main bets elsewhere.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Lucky One 2.25pm Sandown 8/1 Bet365 and Coral