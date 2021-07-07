Midweek 5 Minutes with Penny Peach

Today we catch up with TATTOOED BLONDE BABE Penny Peach and here is what she had to share with us all at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Penny Peach

Q2. Where are you from? Southampton

Q3. Age? 21

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? Demon lady, Baphomet, Skulls, Roses, Tiger, Snake, Spider, Spider Web, Alien, Cactus, 666 and Sad face. Probably over 25+ hours

Q5. Any piercings? Yes. Helix, ear lobes, ear stretcher, scaffolding, belly piercing, septum, nose and nipples.

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? I did a few photoshoots with some college friends and I really enjoyed it. Then made my Penny Peach Instagram page and got more and more work.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? Since I was 18 years old so now 3 years.

Q8. What are some of your previous projects?Anything spooky for Halloween is always a favourite, glamour modelling, candy shoots and beach shoots are super fun!

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Just trying to do more glamour work as much as I can.

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I love listening to metal and rock music. My favourite band is Slipknot.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I DJ full time in nightclubs and absolutely love it!

Q12. Are you into video games? Yes!

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? I love basketball, tennis and football. I don’t really have a favourite team but I’d probably pick my home town Southampton for football.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Horror movies!!! All the slasher films like Halloween, Friday the 13th and Nightmare On Elm Street are probably my favourites. Also any gore fest movies!

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Chicken nuggets, pizza, steak, cheesey chips, spaghetti hoops 😂 I eat like a child 😂

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Jäger bombs or any of the Sourz range.

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? My friends! They always inspire me, support me and always push me to my goals!

Q18. Measurements? 32F Breasts and a Size 8

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Graveyard at night.

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Make love.

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Doggy or 69

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I am qualified makeup artist.

Q23. Social media? Instagram: @penny_peachh Twitter: @pennypeach