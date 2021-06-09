Midweek 5 minutes with Phoenix

Today Sport Readers you’re in for a treat as we chat to Babe Channel babe Phoenix and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Phoenix

Q2. Where are you from? Midlands

Q3. Age? 33

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? God to many.

Q5. Any piercings? Ears only

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? Lost my job and was struggling a lot financially a friend said I should try Babestation and it went from there. Now I’m at Xxpanded and love my job

Q7. How long have you been in the business? 2 years

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Borderland bound, music videos, UK tickling

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Hope to be in more music videos and playboy

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I like a bit of everything really

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Going out for dinner. And drinking to many cocktails

Q12. Are you into video games? No

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? Don’t follow sports

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Love a good horror or real life films and all time favourite Pretty woman.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Steak

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Pornstar Martini

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Mum

Q18. Measurements? 34E BOOBS

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Park

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Make love

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Missionary with my pelvis tilted

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I’m not as confident as I appear

Q23. What are your social media accounts? Phoenix_xtv

Photos by Purefascino for Daily Sport ©2021