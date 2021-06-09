McCubbin says I’m TOO YOUNG, TOO STRONG ahead of title eliminator

Ayrshire’s Neil McCubbin 5-0, 1 KO who makes his FIGHTZONE TV debut this Friday [June 11] in Sheffield TOPPING the bill against Brimingham’s Matt Windle 5-3-1 in a Commonwealth light-flyweight title eliminator says he’s Too Young, Too Strong as he VOWS to WOW viewers.

The belt has only been contested twice before, the first time in 1902 in London, the next in Ghana in 1987.

McCubbin at just 22 and still growing, ‘Wee Cubby’ is convinced that making the 7st 10lbs limit will be a challenge for his 30-year-old opponent, and plans to take full advantage of that struggle.

With the British Boxing Board of Control not recognising the light flyweight division, Neil says if he is victorious against Windle then he eventually plans to move up and challenge for domestic honours at the weight above. Before that though, the Scotsman intends to enjoy his experience in the limelight.

McCubbin told Daily Sport Boxing “I can do a bit of everything but people probably know me more for being a come-forward fighter. I’ve added a lot more to my game recently and people are in for a good time when they watch me. This is a massive opportunity to be fighting a Commonwealth Title eliminator after just five fights; I know what I can do and it’s just a case now of doing it on the night.

“There’s not too much footage of Matt about but the tactics we’ve been working on in the gym will pay dividends on the night. I believe I have the advantages in every aspect – I have youth, he’s not made light-flyweight before as a pro, and he’s 30.

“It would mean everything to win this contest and go on and fight for the Commonwealth Title. I’d also like to pursue the British Title [at flyweight] – I’d love to win that belt. I’m not one for shying away from any opponent, I’ll fight anybody.

“I’m absolutely buzzing to be headlining on Fightzone. I’m so excited by the whole experience, the production and shows have looked brilliant and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Dennis Hobson and Steve Crump’s Fight Academy present an evening of boxing at the Sheffield Arena Car Park, live on Fightzone on June 11. Headlining will be Ayrshire’s Neil McCubbin and Birmingham’s Matt Windle contesting an eliminator for the Commonwealth Light Flyweight crown. Chief support sees Nottingham’s Derrick Osaze versus Rowley Regis’ Tyler Denny in a middleweight contest. Also appearing will be Barnsley’s James Rayworth; Harby’s Stanley Stannard; Dudley’s Andy Owen; Manchester’s Sean Fennell; Wycombe King from Chester; with Midlands’ Dylan Norman making his debut.

For ticket information contact 0114 243 4443.