Midweek 5 minutes with Ruby

Today we chat to Sport MILF Ruby and this is what she had to share with us all at Sport HQ and our readers.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Ruby

Q2. Where are you from? I’m from Gloucestershire

Q3. Age? I’m 52, soon to be 53!

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? I have 4, only smallish, so not many hours at all. I’m guessing about 5-6. I’d love to have more ,so watch this space!

Q5. Any piercings? Yes, apart from my ears, I have my belly button done. I used to have my nose pierced but that has closed up now.

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? Well and he suggested I take it up. So, I got together a portfolio and I haven’t looked back, it’s quite a long story, so as not to bore you I will cut it short…! I won a boudoir photo shoot on FaceBook about three years ago and absolutely loved it… sometime later I was chatting to a photographer.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? I think it’s got to be about 18 months now.

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I was recently on the cover of The Definition Magazine.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I have a few shoots coming up at Millwood Studios, Manchester.

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I love all types of music, but dance music is top of the list for me. Calvin Harris is one of my favourites.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I do yes. I love running, reading is also a passion of mine and gardening.

Q12. Are you into video games? No, I don’t play video games at all!

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? I have to say rugby and I support a team local to me Gloucester.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? I usually go for action or adventure movies, but my all time favourite is Forest Gump.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? My favourite food has got to be curry. I love a lamb Rogan Josh and Pilau rice

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Oooooh my absolute favourite is Kraken rum with Coke Zero over ice.

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? I admire all strong women that have achieved their goals in life. Turning adversity into opportunity.

Q18. Measurements? I’m just under 5ft 8. Chest 34c. Waist 29in. Hips 38in. Dress size 10/12

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? That’s got to be my hot tub!

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? To be honest, both.

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Cowgirl.

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I ran the London Marathon in 2017.

Q23. What are your social media accounts? Instagram @mischiefrubymae Twitter @rubymae63372880