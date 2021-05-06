Jabbarockie a strong fancy in Chester sprint

Jabbarockie looks to have the perfect profile for Chester, so is a strong fancy at 11/4 to land the 5f handicap there today (1.45).

This Eric Alston, this eight-year-old looked better than ever last season. After making all and running on strongly to land a class 3 at Newmarket on reappearance off a mark of 94 he ran a cracker in a class 2 at Doncaster when a 1 1/2 lengths runner-up to Lahore off 98.

Jabbarockie was then beaten only 1 3/4 lengths by the same rival off 99 at York when sixth of 13 off 99 and was also far from disgraced on the final start of the campaign when a 3 1/2 length fifth of 12 to Count Dorsay in another class 2 at Haydock off 95.

He comes into this on the back of a winning return to action in the Scottish Sprint Cuo at Musselburgh where he made all the on stands side rail and held on gamely to score by a short-head off a mark of 93.

Jabbarockie showed blistering early pace that day to lead the trailblazing Caspian Prince and the third home Come From the Dark, from whom he was receiving 6lb, won next time up before finishing a cracking neck second in a Group 3 at Newmarket to now be rated 108.

That gives the form a rock solid look in relation to this same grade class 2 affair and Jabbarockie is able to race in it off just 3lb higher.

His revised rating of 96 should enable him to be very competitive on his aforementioned form on last year and from a plum draw in stall one I think he is going to be very hard to peg back and pass if getting an early lead at a venue which looks absolutely tailor-made for him.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Jabbarockie (5/2 generally available – use BOG firms)