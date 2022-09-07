Midweek 5 Minutes with Sara St Clair

This week we have a treat for you Sport Readers with TOP US PORNSTAR Sara St.Clair sharing all with us here at Sport HQ. 1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? You can call me Sara St. Clair

2. Where are you from? Birmingham, AL and Cleveland, OH. I spent half my life in Ohio and the second half down south (US).

3. Age? 30



4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? I have several (maybe a dozen or so) small ones, I’ll eventually make them into a big piece but I’m not brave enough for all that yet lol!

5. Any piercings? Belly button and nipples.

6. How did you get started in your industry? I started off dancing then I got into modeling. After modeling for a few years I turned into a fetish model, and well here I am doing porn now!



7. How long have you been in the business? About 6 years while taking some breaks between shooting. The time I spent taking off makes me appreciate it even more!

8. What are some of your previous projects? In addition to shooting with some of my favorite studios like Team Skeet and Reality Kings in the past I’m very proud of my Onlyfans that allows fans to see what it’s really like to see me play in real life!

9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Yes! I’m in the process of writing a book about my adventures in the adult industry. My book will highlight how I got into the industry mixed along with hot stories and funny behind the scenes scenarios.



10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I listen to everything but have been on an electric kick lately. Skrillex is almost always on repeat.

11. Do you have any hobbies? I am a self proclaimed bookworm! I adore biographies and nonfiction. Aside from my vagina, my brain is my favorite muscle to work out!



12. Are you into video games? I’m a Minecraft nerd

13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? I’m a sports addict! I love them all. Hockey, baseball, football, and especially golf. I played golf in college and softball from about the time I could stand and swing all through high school. I was the star shortstop! I’m a huge New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Guardians fan.



14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? I love horror and everything spooky! Texas Chainsaw Massacre is one of my top favorites to go to.

15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Pizza! I would live on pizza if I could haha.

16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Jack and diet is my go-to.

17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? I want to be a New York Times best seller one day, desperately!



18. Measurements? 34DDD-24-36

19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex?. Oh my goodness, so many places! A doctor’s office (during business hours), a hotel elevator, science lab, baseball dugout, ex-boyfriend’s police patrol car. I have a fetish for fucking in exciting places!

20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? I f**k, and I f**k hard.



21. Favourite sexual position? I like it from behind with my hands tied up behind me.

22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? My dog thinks I’m Batman.

23. Social media channels? Insta @Sillysara91 Twitter @sarastclairxxx OnlyFans @sarastclairxxx