Cool Running At Leopardstown

With the UK racing abandoned for obvious reasons I have had a look at the Leopardstown card today and come up with three options, starting in the opener at 1.30pm and if Jim Bolger thinks Clever And Cool will be ready to go again after her Wednesday victory, who am I to argue.

She was as impressive as any of these that day, going clear when asked to win her race, and with the added two furlongs here expected to suit, she could go well at big odds in a fascinating contest.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Clever And Cool 1.30pm Leopardstown 18/1 Paddy Power and Betfair