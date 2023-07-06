Midweek 5 Minutes with Skye Blue

This week we chat to INTERNATIONAL pornstar US BABE Skye Blue and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ and her UK Fans….

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Skye Blue

Q2. Where are you from? Originally, I’m from Florida, but now I live in sunny Los Angeles!

Q3. Age? I am 27 years old.

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? I do; I have 4 in total, with both my palms done. It was only 8 hours in total, but those palms were enough for me to stop for a while!

Q5. Any piercings? I have my ears and septum pierced.

Q6. How did you get your start in the industry? When I was 18, I was working at a Dunkin’ Donuts, and my co-worker asked me if I wanted to make a thousand dollars in a night by just sitting in lingerie in front of my webcam! I quickly realized it was so much more, but I loved the freedom it gave me! Then when I was about 22, I decided to get into mainstream porn.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? If you’re counting from webcamming about 9 years now! But 5 in porn.

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I loved working with Lust Cinema on “A Taste of Kunst” and with the Vixen Media Group for their series Slayed and Deeper. I love how cinematic it is, and flexing my acting abilities is always so much fun!

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I’m really excited to start doing more mainstream films with the trans community! Now, more than ever, we need to treat them as equals in and outside the industry. I think even subtle things, such as porn, can be the catalyst for acceptance.

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I love listening to experimental or alternative music. Flying Lotus is a band I probably listen to the most!

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? When I’m not working, I love to fill my time with creative hobbies, anything I can do to make something. I sew, paint, or pick up the camera.

Q12. Are you into video games? Yes! My favorite is Animal Crossing, but I’ve been playing Cult of the Lamb and Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom lately.

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? I’m not much of a sports person, meaning I don’t follow any teams. But one of my favorite things is going to a baseball game and getting a hotdog and a beer! Being in any arena is a ton of fun, whether or not you know what’s going on!

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? My favorite movie is Spirited Away, but I love a good sci-fi or action movie!

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? I think my favorite food would have to be Pho; really any noodle soup has my heart!

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? My go-to has always been a Moscow Mule, but recently I’ve loved having just one sugary specialty drink when I go out! If I have something like a Pina Colada, I’ll sip on it all night!

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Watching my mother be a single mom of two while attending school and having two jobs will always inspire me. Watching her work so hard for us really gave me the motivation I needed in life to do the best I could!

Q18. Measurements? 34DDD-26”-34”

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Craziest is the movie theater! Kinkiest was an old escape room that was turned into a sex club.

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? I prefer to make love! I adore connecting with my partner and really feeling like we’re the center of the universe in that moment.

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Missionary, call me boring, but I love looking into my partner’s eyes.

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I’m actually a huge anime nerd; I love binge-watching a good show! My favorite is Attack on Titan and Cowboy Bebop.

Q23. What are your social media accounts?

Twitter & TikTok @skyebluewantsu

Instagram @skyebluehatesu

