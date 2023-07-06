TOTE GUARANTEE THE BIG MONEY AGAIN THIS WEEKEND!

Once again our friends at the Tote have been in touch to remind us that they are (somehow) guaranteeing some MASSIVE Placepot pools from Friday to Sunday, with a cool quarter of a million quid (£250,000) up for grabs on Saturday from Sandown.

I am not going to give you my selections here (why would I?) but what I can say is that we have some highly competitive action to work with which means if you can find the right selections, there is every chance the declared dividend will be life-changing for whoever is lucky enough to pick a horse to finish in the first three in five of the six races (assuming eight or more runners as per the current runners) – and the winner only in the Coral-Eclipse at 3.40pm, the big race of the day but sadly with a four runner line-up as the maximum.

All I can add is best of luck with your choices – its tough but a small bet can pay out massively if you get lucky on the day.

Placepot Guarantees

Friday – Haydock £100,000

Saturday – Sandown £250,000

Sunday – Chelmsford £100,000

Saturday Scoop6

Win Fund rollover £83,905

Bonus Fund rollover £24,073

Estimated combined pools £150k

1.50 Sandown, 2.05 Haydock, 2.25 Sandown, 2.40 Haydock, 3.00 Sandown, 3.15 Haydock

Trifecta rollover race: 2.25 Sandown (Coral Challenge):

ITV7 Placepot

Haydock: 14:05, 14:40, 15:15

Sandown: 14:25, 15:00, 15:40

Beverley: 15:25

All races, except 15:25 Beverley, televised on ITV1

