Midweek 5 Minutes with Skye Taylor

Today we chat to BUSTY blonde Skye Taylor and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.
Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Skye Taylor Official
Q2. Where are you from? Southampton
Q3. Age? 47
Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? 4 Tattoos
Q5. Any piercings? Ears and tummy
Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? Dancing 8 years and Camming for 2 years
Q7. How long have you been in the business? 2 years modelling
Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Crew and flight attendant
Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? TV work and helping people with mental health issues with in the industry
Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? Like Casisdead, dance, R’n’B, House, etc
Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Gym, food and travelling
Q12. Are you into video games? No really into video games
Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? Boxing and AJ
Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Shot caller is my favourite movie and I like action and drama films.
Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Chicken and also like Caribbean cuisine
Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Champagne!
Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? My children
Q18. Measurements? Size 10-12 and 34E BOBBS J
Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? On the top of the cruise ship QE2
Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Both
Q21. Favourite sexual position? Doggy/kinda
Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I was offered Page 3 at 19 years old
Q23. What are your social media accounts? Insta @skye_taylor_xx and Snapchat @tinkwink747xxx