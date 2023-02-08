Midweek 5 Minutes with Skye Taylor

Today we chat to BUSTY blonde Skye Taylor and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Skye Taylor Official

Q2. Where are you from? Southampton

Q3. Age? 47

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? 4 Tattoos

Q5. Any piercings? Ears and tummy

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? Dancing 8 years and Camming for 2 years

Q7. How long have you been in the business? 2 years modelling

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Crew and flight attendant

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? TV work and helping people with mental health issues with in the industry

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? Like Casisdead, dance, R’n’B, House, etc

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Gym, food and travelling

Q12. Are you into video games? No really into video games

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? Boxing and AJ

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Shot caller is my favourite movie and I like action and drama films.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Chicken and also like Caribbean cuisine

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Champagne!

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? My children

Q18. Measurements? Size 10-12 and 34E BOBBS J

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? On the top of the cruise ship QE2

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Both

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Doggy/kinda

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I was offered Page 3 at 19 years old

Q23. What are your social media accounts? Insta @skye_taylor_xx and Snapchat @tinkwink747xxx