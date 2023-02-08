Raj Can Rule Again At Meydan

I never thought I would be writing about a UAE 2000 Guineas without a Godolphin runner (ditto their 1000 Guineas if memory serves), but so be it, and on this occasion it seems to give an outstanding chance for a small each way bet on the bigger priced Mr Raj. Of course I am more than a little wary of the chances of both Tiger Nation and Shirl’s Bee, but I am rather hoping the son of Bolt D’Oro has more improvement to come.

Second on his debut at Jebel Ali, he still showed signs of inexperience here last month when slowly into his stride over seven furlongs, but once he started to motor, there was only ever going to be the one winner as he strolled home by five lengths. This does represent a big step up in class but he deserves the chance, and with the mile looking ideal and a price around the 8/1 mark, I am hoping he can sneak into the first three home at the very least.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Mr Raj 4.55pm Meydan (Dubai) 8/1 Paddy Power and Betfair