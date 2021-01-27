Midweek 5 Minutes with Tasha

Today we chat to SEXY brunette babe Tasha and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Tasha

Q2. Where are you from? Yeovil

Q3. Age? 24

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them. I have a full right sleeve on my arm. A lot on my left leg as I’m aiming to get that sleeved. Just unfinished. The top of my neck and the top of my back. The left side of my ear on my face. Bottom of my back and my left wrist. I also have my sternum and the top of my pant line tattooed.I have had a lot of hours put into my tattoos by my artist. I couldn’t honestly put a number on it.

Q5. Any piercings? I have a lot of piercings including a variety in my ears. I have both sides of my nose,my tummy and also my tongue and both nipples.

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? My friend Liam who is an incredible photographer who asked me to do a few images for him. Got asked for work from the images he produced and love it ever since.🙌🏻

Q7. How long have you been in the business? Roughly about 3 years

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Last year I featured and achieved to be in the UKCG calendar as a reserve. Was the most amazing opportunity and experience.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? None at this current time but hoping for many more in the future.

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? Massive fan of Nicki Minaj and Stefflon Don

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I love spending time with friends and family. I adore my animals they are my everything.

Q12. Are you into video games? My favourite video game would have to be Crash Bandicoot.

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? Don’t have a favourite sport.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? I love all horror films but my favourite movie of all time would have to be Pinapple Express. Seth Rogan is the funniest actor.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? I love all Italian food such as pasta and pizza. My favourite meal would be carbonara. As it contains a lot of cheese.

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Strawberry and lime cider

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? To become a professional model and to progress from where I am now. To meet new people and to learn from the best! To be published more and to noticed.

Q18. Measurements? 5ft 4in

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Against a window in the middle of the day handcuffed…😏 Curtains weren’t drawn.

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? F**k

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Doggy style of course

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? Wouldn’t say so.

Q23. Social media? Instagram @tashajobbins,Facebook Tash Jobbins.

Photos by @Cleo_Capture for Daily Sport ©2021