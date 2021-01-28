Frisco a strong fancy to open his account at Fakenham

Frisco Bay has form to his name which suggests he is ahead of his mark, so at 9/2 he is a strong fancy to open his account in the 2m 4f handicap hurdle at Fakenham today (3.35).

This six-year-old had two starts between the flags over 3m in Ireland. In the first of those he finished a 14 length fourth of 10 to Hometown Boy at Durrow.

The winner has woe since under rules and also ran well when chasing home the very smart and now 158-rated McFabulous at Market Rasen before being far from disgraced when seventh of 13 to that rival in a Grade 3 novices’ handicap hurdle at Kempton off a mark of 130.

Frisco Bay backed that up with a solid keeping of four length second of eight to Gabbys Cross at Monkesgrange. The winner went on to land a bumper at Thurles and a maiden hurdle at Tramore, whilst Follow The Fire – who finished five lengths behind the selection in third – has since landed a class 4 handicap hurdle at Sedgefield off 95.

He then joined O’Neill and failed to cut any ice in a bumper and three spins over hurdles over trips varying from 2m to 2m 4f.

However, after undergoing wind surgery he put in a much improved effort when runner-up on handicap debut at Bangor off an opening mark of 102.

Frisco Bay also ran well last time out when a four length second of 13 to Zhiguli at Huntingdon over the 2m 4f trip of this off the same rating.

The winner, whom he met on level weights if taking into account the 7lb claim of that one’s rider, has since gone on to finish second under a 7lb penalty to a thriving sort in the shape of Chinwag before winning easily off 118.

That gives the form a solid look in relation to this same grade class 4 affair and makes a 2lb rise for Frisco Bay look more than fair and it is offset by the 5lb claim of Kevin Brogan ho now gets the leg up on him for the first time.

I think he has shown enough to suggest he is more than capable of winning a race of this nature of 104 and he also hails from a yard that has a fine strike rate of 27 per cent at the venue in the last 12 months having saddled three winners and three placed from 11 runners.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Frisco Bay (9/2 bet365, 888sport – BOG)