Midweek 5 Minutes with TheresaB

Today we chat to BUSTY blonde TheresaB and here is what she has to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? TheresaB

Q2. Where are you from? Plymouth

Q3. Age? 43

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? No although I am thinking about getting one on my thigh.

Q5. Any piercings? No

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? I started when I was around 15 registered with teen model agency and competitions. I stopped for many many years and then recently after my child I stared modelling as a hobby again really entered model competitions, shared my pictures and lots of photographers asked to do collaborations and went from there.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? 4 years as an adult.

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Mainly have worked in collaboration with a number of photographers to produce various images. I also like to promote as part of pictures the story and journeys behind them.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Continue to work in collaboration with photographers to produce some images and continue to tell promote the story behind them.. Also perhaps some model competitions.

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I like most types of music but really into reggae, dancehall and r and b.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I really like to keep fit as I feel its healthy for body and mind.

Q12. Are you into video games? Not really but my daughter is huge gamer

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? I would say Football, we are proud United fans in our house.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? I love Lock, stock and two smoking barrels. But I also loved the new Bob Marley film.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? I Love a roast, beef or pork favs.

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Pink gin

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? My daughter inspires my every day, we have had some really really tough times and lots of ups and downs. But we have learnt that we have each other and whatever we are up against we can face it together and come back stronger.

Q18. Measurements? I a curvy 10/12 dress size bra size 32 G

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? For me its less about the location its more about the connection and attraction, I feel that you have an amazing connection and spark the above doesn’t really matter. Because it makes every experience regardless of where when and how, amazing.

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Lover

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Now that would be telling

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I was born in the USA.

Q23. If you weren’t a model what job would you most like to do? I would like to work in a role helping people.

Q24. What are your social media accounts?

Insta: @theresab456

Facebook Theresa UK Model

Photograph by Lou Logan Photography

