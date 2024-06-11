Baltic Looks Red-Hot?

Yarmouth aka Newmarket by the sea is my venue of choice this Wednesday, and if Baltic can build on his recent success at Doncaster he could well follow up under Ryan Moore.

That was the colt’s first run since last September so I am hopeful he will improve enough to shrug off the additional 7lb from the handicapper, and although he raced pretty awkwardly last time out, the ability is there for all to see and he may well give us yet another winner this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Baltic 3.30pm Yarmouth 11/10 Bet365