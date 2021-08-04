Midweek 5 Minutes with Trish

Today we catch up with blonde babe Trish and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Trish

Q2. Where are you from? Pembrokeshire

Q3. Age? 41

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? I have about 17 tattoos totally about 25hrs of ink work

Q5. Any piercings? Only ears pierced – I have a needle phobia believe it or not!

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? Modelling was something that kind of fell into my lap really…I was approached by a photographer from London who asked me to get behind the lens and I never looked back. One door opened another then another…

Q7. How long have you been in the business? I’ve been modelling about 4 years now

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I’ve done brand work, magazines, film extra roles and some music vids, including Sneakbo and Dappy’s ‘Oh la la’

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Have some exciting work in the pipelines but it’s all very hush hush

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I have a varied playlist! It can range from pop to house, dance, grime, acoustic and even some rock!

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? My main hobby is running. Keen road runner and actively take part in 10k and half marathon races

Q12. Are you into video games? Video games kill me! I tried to play Call of Duty once and lasted 5 mins!

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? Big football fans in my house, supporting Liverpool and Swansea. We love the legend who is Stevie G!

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? I’m a full on horror fiend! Specially the old school classics like Halloween and Nightmare on Elm Street!!

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Food is life and you can beat a good Roast dinner!! With fajitas coming a firm second fav!

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? My favourite alcoholic drink is a Pornstar Martini!! Lethal but lush!

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? My no1 inspiration in life is my Mum….strongest woman I know

Q18. Measurements? 12-30-34D

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you've ever had sex? I very naughtily had it in the sea once while everyone was chilling on the beach!

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? I’m a straight up f**k kinda woman

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Why have a favourite position when everyone brings a different feel to the party??

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I have three nipples!

Q23. What are your social media accounts? Instagram – @xx_trish16_xx

Twitter – @xx_trish16_xx