Ryan Searle secured a sensational second career Pro Tour title after defeating Peter Wright 8-7 in the final of Players Championship 22 in Barnsley

The Englishman was in sensational form throughout the day, losing just seven legs on his charge to the final.



In the decider Searle took the initiative, securing an early break to move 4-2 ahead.



Wright came storming back immediately though, taking out 106 and then 136 for back-to-back 12-darters and parity in the contest.



The pair traded holds before the Scot then looked to have the title in his hands as he broke the Searle throw, moving to within a leg of the win and a chance to throw for the match.





Searle wasn’t done there though as he broke the 51-year-olds throw to take the final to a deciding leg despite facing a dart at double 16 for Wright to take the crown.



Tops, which had come to Searle’s aid throughout the day was the target the Englishman pinned to eventually claim the victory and a second Pro Tour title.



“That was a scrappy final, it just didn’t feel like we were hitting anything. I’m amazed the averages were that high,” said Searle, who averaged 95 to his opponents 103.



“I’ve been playing well for a long time and maybe just not had the luck. I believe I should be in the top 32, which is easy to say but that’s where I want to be.



“I’m delighted to get over the line and hopefully I can push on from here,” concluded Searle after his win.



Whilst the final will be remembered as the moment 33-year-old claimed the win, his most impressive performance came in the last four, where he averaged 116.9 in a whitewash win over Martin Lukeman, who himself was making a first appearance in a Pro Tour semi-final.



Searle began his surge to the title with a comfortable 6-1 win over Mark McGeeney before dispatching Jim McEwan 6-2 in the second round with an average of 105.



More composed victories came in the following two rounds as first Raymond van Barneveld was overcome in a 6-2 win before Searle went on to dispatch Rusty-Jake Rodriguez 6-1 to move in to the quarter-finals.



His opponent in the last eight was Luke Woodhouse and once again Searle put his opposition to the sword, running out a 6-1 victor once again.



A sensational 116.9 average in the semi-final was the highlight of a remarkable day before victory against Wright in the final capped off the victory.



The Scot’s route to the decider was a little more testing. The World Matchplay Champion first overcame Wayne Jones and Matthew Edgar is comfortable fashion before being pushed to a last leg decider by Alan Soutar in round three.



a 6-1 victory over Andrew Gilding followed before the former World Champion defeated Martin Schindler 6-4 in the quarter-finals.



A repeat of July’s World Matchplay Final saw Wright take on Dimitri van den Bergh in the last four where the Scot secured his place in the final with a 7-4 win.



Despite a tense encounter and a missed match-dart from Wright, it was Searle who went on to claim the title in the final.





Elsewhere, Ron Meulenkamp hit a 9-dart-finish in his first round defeat to Rusty-Jake Rodriguez and yesterday’s winner and world number one Gerwyn Price could only manage a run to the last 32 before being defeated by Martijn Kleermaker.



Players Championship 23 will take place on Wednesday seeing a conclusion to Super Series 6, where PDC Tour Card Holders will be joined by PDPA Associate Members in competing for a share of the £75,000 prize pot at the Barnsley Metrodome.



RESULTS

Final

Ryan Searle 8-7 Peter Wright



Semi-FinalsRyan Searle 7-0 Martin Lukeman

Peter Wright 7-4 Dimitri van den Bergh



Quarter-FinalsRyan Searle 6-1 Luke Woodhouse

Peter Wright 6-4 Martin Schindler

Martin Lukeman 6-5 Keane Barry

Dimitri van den Bergh 6-3 Vincent van der Voort