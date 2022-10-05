Midweek Catch Up with Katie Cursed

This week we have a quick catch up with Sport Babe Katie Cursed and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Katie Cursed

Q2. Where are you from? North East

Q3. Age? 35

Q4. So what have you been up to since we last spoke to you? I started volunteering at a animal shelter, and have carried on modelling assignments were I can. I also started a new job which I’m enjoying.

Q5. What projects do you have coming up? Hopefully more lingerie assignments, I’ve done some creative shoots recently so would like to get back into what I’d normally shoot.

Q6. What did you do to get through the lockdown boredom? Unfortunately I had to continue to work….alot.

Q7. What plans post-lockdown? I had plans to lay on a beach in Spain but it wasn’t meant to be. I’ve never shot abroad so would definitely like to plan a holiday again and get some images when I’m away.

Q8. Have you changed anything for the better during the pandemic? Stupidity accepted a proposal, but I’m currently single again and have lived my best life the past few months.

Q9. Anything else interesting to tell Sport Readers? After becoming officially single in April I have partied non-stop, I experienced going to a strip club with my best friend for the first time… this was a few hours after been up close to Johnny Depp when he visited Newcastle. Road trips to places I’ve never been before and had the most amazing time with friends and family.

Q10. What are your social media accounts? Tiktok @katie_cursed_ Instagram @katie_cursed_