Sunday 5 Minutes with Carla Howe

Today we catch up with SIZZLING hot Sport Babe Carla Howe and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Carla Howe

Q2. Where are you from? London

Q3. Age? 30

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? One on my left wrist STAR, the word love on right knuckles and, Vixen on side of my right hand and a rosemary cross bracelet on my right ankle

Q5. Any piercings? Ears and Navel

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? In a Sugababes video

Q7. How long have you been in the business? 10 years

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Snoop movie, Playboy, Daily Sport and other UK tabloids

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Yes lots watch my socials for upcomings

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? R’n’B and Hip Hop

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Sport, working out and hiking

Q12. Are you into video games? No

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? Anthony Joshua is Bae

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Love actually fave British movie

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? I am a dessert person

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Margarita

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? To be happy and healthy with no regrets

Q18. Measurements? Natural 32DD

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? On a beach

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Both depending on my Gemini mood

Q21. Favourite sexual position? That would be telling

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I’m a twin

Q23. Social media? Insta @carlahoweofficial and OnlyFans.com/carlahowe