Sunday 5 Minutes with Carla Howe

Today we catch up with SIZZLING hot Sport Babe Carla Howe and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.
Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Carla Howe
Q2. Where are you from? London
Q3. Age? 30
Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? One on my left wrist STAR, the word love on right knuckles and, Vixen on side of my right hand and a rosemary cross bracelet on my right ankle
Q5. Any piercings? Ears and Navel
Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? In a Sugababes video
Q7. How long have you been in the business? 10 years
Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Snoop movie, Playboy, Daily Sport and other UK tabloids
Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Yes lots watch my socials for upcomings
Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? R’n’B and Hip Hop
Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Sport, working out and hiking
Q12. Are you into video games? No
Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? Anthony Joshua is Bae
Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Love actually fave British movie
Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? I am a dessert person
Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Margarita
Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? To be happy and healthy with no regrets
Q18. Measurements? Natural 32DD
Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? On a beach
Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Both depending on my Gemini mood
Q21. Favourite sexual position? That would be telling
Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I’m a twin
Q23. Social media? Insta @carlahoweofficial and OnlyFans.com/carlahowe