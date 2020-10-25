Smith ends Price’s two-year reign at International Darts Open

Ross Smith ended Gerwyn Price’s two-year reign as champion of the International Darts Open in Riesa last night.

World number two Price had enjoyed a ten-match unbeaten streak on the Sachsenarena stage, having won the European Tour event in 2018 and 2019, but was dethroned in round two by Smith who fought back from a 4-0 deficit.

Having produced a 112.86 average in his first round victory over Mario Vandenbogaerde on Friday, Smith landed a 113 checkout as he clawed his way back into the contest before levelling at 4-4.

Price stopped the rot with a 13-darter to move within a leg of victory, but Smith once again came back, winning the last two legs to advance to Sunday’s final day of action.

“I’m very happy with the result and performance. I think Gerwyn let me off a bit but I dug deep for the win,” said Smith, pictured.

“Hopefully I will take my form into tomorrow. I’ve got to forget about yesterday and today, it’s all about tomorrow. It could be a big day for me.”

Smith will take on Max Hopp in Sunday afternoon’s last 16 after the German number one impressed in a 6-3 defeat of the most recent European Tour event winner Jose de Sousa.

Heading into the final day of the last European Tour event of the year, a number of players still harbour hopes of finishing in the top 32 of the European Tour Order of Merit to secure qualification for next weekend’s Unibet European Championship.

Franz Roetzsch, Ross Smith, Scott Baker and Jesus Noguera are the four players left in the tournament who can still force their way into the top 32 on Sunday.

German newcomer Roetzsch gave his hopes of making it to Oberhausen a huge boost with a shock 6-3 victory over former World Champion Rob Cross.

Competing in just his second European Tour event, Roetzsch’s next assignment will be against Krzysztof Ratajski after the Polish number one overcame Martijn Kleermaker 6-4 in a high-quality contest.

Michael van Gerwen also made it through with a 6-4 win over Latvia’s Madars Razma but the world number one was far from happy with his performance.

“I felt so relaxed tonight, maybe I was too relaxed,” said a frustrated Van Gerwen.

“I didn’t turn up today, I don’t think my focus was there. I can’t play any worse that this tomorrow.

“I want to do better tomorrow. My performance has to be better if I want to win the title.”

The Dutchman will now take on Andy Hamilton, who moves into a provisional 29th place on the European Tour Order of Merit after surviving three match-darts to edge out the returning Stephen Bunting 6-5.

Third seed Ian White was sent tumbling by European Tour debutant Jesus Noguera, with the Spaniard’s reward a tie against world number four Michael Smith who proved too strong for Martin Schindler.

Sixth seed Daryl Gurney was also sent home by another European Tour debutant Scott Baker who will now face Danny Noppert after the Dutchman averaged over 103 in his win over Adrian Lewis.

James Wade and Nathan Aspinall will meet in what promises to be one of the ties of the last 16 following victories over Andreas Harryson and Jason Lowe respectively.

Dave Chisnall averaged 104.43 in a 6-3 defeat of Ron Meulenkamp and he will take on Joe Cullen, who romped to a 6-1 success against Robert Marijanovic.

Gabriel Clemens once again tasted defeat at the second round stage, this time at the hands of Mensur Suljovic who averaged over 103 in a 6-4 win. Suljovic will now play Jamie Hughes, who also scored a 6-4 win over Steve West.