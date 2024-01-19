Weekend 5 Minutes with Amy

We thought we’d switch things around this week SPORT READERS and do a Weekend 5 Minutes With just to keep you all on your toes ;) Today we chat with brunette Amy and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Amy

Q2. Where are you from? Essex

Q3. Age? 26

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? 3 Tattoos and it took 5 hours

Q5. Any piercings? Ears and tongue (Guys love the Tongue)

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? I used to be a Podium Dancer in a big nightclub in London, then a friend told me how much she was making on webcam so I gave it a go and loved it and now I do that and adult video creation for my OnlyFans.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? 8 years.

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I worked at Babestation and Xpanded TV and have done some adult modelling shoots for a few magazines.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? We will have to wait and see, although I’ve just joined Fawnstars

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I love RnB and my favourite is Rihanna

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Swimming and Sex ( I love a great work out lol)

Q12. Are you into video games? Yes when I get time I love Call of Duty

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? I love football and support Arsenal I also love Boxing ( I would love to give AJ a go Lol)

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? My favorite types of movies are Horror but my all time fav is Notebook

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? I love chinese food but my all time fav is the classic sunday roast.

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Has to be a Pornstar Cocktail

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Has to be Girls and Guys in the Adult business as it can be very hard work

Q18. Measurements? TITS 34C dress size 8 and foot size 5

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Has to be in my local Gym in the Jacuzzi infront of about 8 people luckily they didn’t see with the bubbles lol

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Definate Hard F**k

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Doggy or Reverse Cowgirl

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I lost my virginity with 2 girls in one night

Q23. What are your social media accounts?

Instagram @amyanddan69

Twitter @amyanddan69

Onlyfans @amyanddan69r

Fawnstars @amyanddan69

