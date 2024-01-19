Only a FEW TICKETS LEFT for BKB 36 so get them now!

THERE are only a handful of tickets left for BKB 36, so if you want to watch all the fights at the O2 Arena next Saturday (January 27), get yours quickly

They won’t be around for much longer.

BKB 37 is taking shape nicely.

As I’m sure you know, BKB 37 will go ahead in Wolverhampton on Saturday, March 30.

It is the first time for a while we have put on a show outside the O2 Arena – and what a show it promises to be!

World champions Jimmy Sweeney and James Connelly meet in what has the makings of a classic fight.

If you know bareknuckle boxing, you know all about them both.

This will be two top quality, seasoned fighters going toe to toe. Expect skills, drama, blood and possibly knockdowns when they meet over seven rounds.

Also in Wolverhampton, Carl Hobley defends his world cruiserweight championship against BKB TM’s Mr Excitement himself, Dan Podmore.

Carl is defending the title he won last November, finding the bombs to wipe out CJ Mills’ early points advantage, while Dan is looking to win back the belt he won in one of the best fights we’ve seen in BKB TM.

If you haven’t seen his fight with Ryan Barrett on BKB 28, I suggest you subscribe to BKB Pass and watch it as soon as possible!

What a fight that was!

Just as exciting was Dan’s first defence against Akhmed Baguzhaev and we can expect more of the same when he faces Hobley at The Hangar.

We announced another big fight for BKB 37 this week.

Martin Reffell will face Rolando Dy and again, I can’t see this fight not being memorable !

Martin is never in a dull fight and I don’t think anyone will forget Rolando’s debut for BKB TM. George Hillyard is a hard, seasoned fighter with a punch and Rolando went in at the deep end and beat him.

That was some performance, but Rolando knows he has to be at his best against Martin. He is guaranteed to be fit and willing to walk through punches.

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown