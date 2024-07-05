Weekend 5 Minutes with Becca B

Today with the Euros still in full swing we catch up with SEXY goalie Becca B and here is what she had to share with us here at Sport HQ.
Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Becca B or B
Q2. Where are you from? Nottingham
Q3. Age? 39
Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? I have quite a few bum, ribs, hand, leg, thigh , under and above boobs and want so many more I would cover my body in them if I could ???? there’s hours worth gone into them at a guess I would say about 40 hours so far
Q5. Any piercings? Piercings of course can’t have tattoos without them right ???? I’m sure you can guess where they all are haha
Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? I got started in the industry about 15 years ago – it was actually a close friend called Pete would took a few pics and then it progressed from there really although I’ve taken a break for a long time and only recently decided to get back at it
Q7. How long have you been in the business? About 15 years on n off
Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I’ve done some recent themed shoots, from Harley Quinn, sexy footballer on the pitch the most hilarious shoot I did recently was out in public shooting some bikinis with a lot of interest from a peeping farmer.
Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Yes I’m currently working with AJ Heys Photography to release my own calendar for next year, I’m also booked in to do a football branding shoot this week for a clothing company, watch this space for Halloween I’ll be doing some amazing horror projects this year which I can’t wait for.
Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? OOOO I listen to everything although I love a good sing along who doesn’t – my idol is Pink what a woman she is!
Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Yes I’m actually a goalkeeper!
Q12. Are you into video games? Yes yes yes! Gotta love a bit of COD and FIFA!
Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? Sport is obviously football – I actually support Tottenham
Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Has to be anything horror I love a good scary movie popcorn and a good pillow to hide with ???? My all time favourite movie would have to be fast and furious ! Boring I know but I love cars also!
Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? That's a good question it's got to be Indian wins hands down love a good curry me and my favourite meal would have to be a steak none of this well done steak either gotta have blood still, with mushrooms, onion rings, chips and peppercorn sauce! Yum
Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? I have a few so a pint when watching footy and gin when out with the girls
Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? I actually don’t have a number 1 inspiration – I love learning from mistakes I make and building myself back up and trying new angles to make sure I don’t go down the same path
Q18. Measurements? Size 10 and my boobs are all natural
Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? I’ve had some crazy sex in crazy places but I would say the craziest I’ve done would have to be in the snow ❄️
Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Well I guess it depends who it is I love being thrown about I’m a bit of a wild one ???? I mean don’t get me wrong I love a good f**k (some guys don’t even know how to do this these days) but making love always feels different so I would say both
Q21. Favourite sexual position? Fav sexual position has to be doggy fucking hell just something about it when the angle is right! But I will do all positions
Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? An interesting fact about me – I released a music video on YouTube 6 years ago called let’s do our thing and I’m a verified artist on Spotify
Q23. If you weren’t a model what job would you most like to do? I always wanted to be a mental health nurse
Q24. What are your social media accounts?
Instagram @beccab2023_
Twitter @beccab_official
TikTok @beccab2023_
Pics by AJ Heys for Daily Sport
