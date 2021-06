VINDALOO PT 2 IS OUT. Will Mellor has joined forces with some of his celebrity friends to re-record the Fat Les classic football anthem Vindaloo to raise funds for the amazing NHS Charities, just in time to get behind England in the Euros 2020 (delayed until 2021 due to Covid)The song features Paddy McGuinness, Danny Dyer, Leigh Francis, Rowetta, Bez, The London Gospel Choir, The Mellor Performing Arts School, NHS Nurses and even the original Fat Les – Keith Allen.

To support this visit https://linktr.ee/VindalooTwo?fbclid=IwAR0umkKs3Ap7o6vq901VpN9LuV4NvCJ6ndoSdPlsoz8vCuoEaG0ozZSaW4Y

watch the video, play the song, buy the T-Shirt, donate to the NHS or order a Vindaloo via Deliveroo

Danny Dyer, Will Mellor, Leigh Francis and Paddy McGuiness recording Vindaloo 2021 for the upcoming 2021 Euros., The 1998 Fat Les ( Keith Allen ) hit is being re-recorded for this years Euros with all profits going to the NHS Charity. It was recorded at the iconic Metropolis Studio, London . Copyright Jules Annan

Lets all get behind this great project and help the NHS at the same time after all we all love vindaloo