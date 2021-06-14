Royal Ascot Tuesday Tips: Blue Cup a bet at 10s in Wolferton

In the Listed 1m 2f Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot on Tuesday (5.35), impressive last time out scorer Blue Cup makes plenty of appeal at 10/1.

This five-year-old has only had 13 starts, winning three and being placed on two occasions.The first of those successes came in a maiden at Longchamp when trained in France and he went on to run well on handicap debut when fourth at Toulouse.

Blue Cup then moved to join David Menuisier last summer and after an eye-catching run at Newbury was very impressive when running out the wide margin winner of a 16-runner affair at Sandown where he made good headway two from home and taking up the running inside the last showed a good turn of foot to shoot clear and score by five lengths from Gas Monkey off a mark of 77.

He was then far from disgraced when a 1 3/4 length fifth of 10 in a decent contest at Deauville on soft ground before finishing a desperately unlucky fifth of 10 to Victory Chime on return to action at Epsom in the City And Suburban Handicap in April when enduring nightmare passage.

Blue Cup then ran far too freely at York when seventh of 12 to Surrey Pride, but quickly bounced back when fitted with the hood and coming from off the pace before storming clear to land a competitive 2 affair at Epsom 11 days ago by 5 1/2 lengths.

It was a performance which suggested he was well worth a crack at this level and this race should be run at a strong pace which will play to his strengths.

So with further improvement expected, I think he is decent each-way value with four places on offer with many firms.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Blue Cup (10/1 generally available – use firms paying 4 places)