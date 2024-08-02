Tom Meighan, ex Ksabian frontman plays charity concert with his new band to raise money for Prostate Cancer at The Fleece Inn Bretforton, Worcestershire. UK
EX KASABIAN FRONTMAN HELPS RAISE THOUSANDS FOR PROSTATE CANCER

August 3, 2024
Jules Annan

Tom Meighan tonight performed an intimate acoustic  concert to around 500 fans at the National Trust owned 19th century bar  The Fleece, Bretforton, Worcestershire.

The lucky fans who managed to get tickets  were treated to a high energy mix of classic hits and new material from the ex Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan.

Kicking off with the classic hit, Clubfoot, Tom was in high spirits and full of good humour, chatting with the crowd between the 15 song setlist, which finished with the classic anthems LSF, Empire and the finale Fire.

Toms wife Vikki Ager was there to dance, sing and enjoy the show  along with some of his friends all who seemed to enjoy the show which included several tunes from Tom’s first solo album THE RECKONING …..

Talking before the show we were told to expect some big announcements soon…. lets hope this means Tom will be back performing to arenas and headlining major festivals where he should be , a true entertainer  and frontman

