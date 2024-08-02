DAN Lerwell celebrated his birthday this week – and I have some good news for him

It looks like his next fight will take place in front of a sell-out crowd!

There are only a handful of tickets left for the show in Cardiff on Saturday, August 17.

The show is topped by the biggest fight in our sport – one of the biggest in all combat sports – between Barrie Jones and Lorawnt T Nelson.

That has the makings of a fight of the year and I know Dan and Jay Kerr will also thrill the crowd.

How can I be so sure?

Because Dan has NEVER been in a dull fight.

His attitude in every fight seems to be ‘I’m going to chin you before you chin me!’

His fights are usually over early – and very entertaining while they last!

Fighting in the trigon means Dan and Jay are going to be exchanging from the opening bell and for as long as the fight lasts!

We haven’t seen Jay for a couple of years, but if you saw him draw with Steve Evans on BKB 24 you will know he is a tough man.

Footage from BKB 24 is available on BKB Fight Pass and you will also find Dan’s greatest knockouts on there, along with footage from most of our past shows.

BYB Extreme Europe could be coming to a town near you soon.

The ticket sales for the Cardiff show follows the sell-out success of the Wolverhampton show and that has convinced us to take shows around the United Kingdom.

Jim and myself have been looking at venues across the country over the last few weeks and expect some exciting announcements soon!

There’s also a huge European show that we should be able to announce soon.

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown