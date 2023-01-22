ENTERTAINMENT: Fabio & Grooverider and The Outlook Orchestra Royal Festival Hall, London 20 Jan 2023

Review and photography by Michael Eccleshall

Friday night’s ‘History of Drum & Bass’ concert by Fabio & Grooverider and the Outlook Orchestra at the Royal Festival Hall on London’s South Bank was a glorious celebration of 30+ years drum and bass music.

Whilst DnB stalwarts Fabio & Grooverider had their ‘names above the door’, and who loomed large from a podium behind the stage liberally sprinkling samples and beats into the proceedings, it was the extraordinary Outlook Orchestra who were front and centre for the riotious 2 ½ hour performance.

The concert was split into sections, starting with the ‘originating’ tunes from 1992-93 and then moving chronologically through the years, with each section introduced and reminisced upon by Fabio & Grooverider and featuring some of the biggest tunes of each era, performed completely live.

Orchestral performances of dance music have become common in recent years, however the technical complexity and sheer variety within the raggle-taggle of sub-genres which exist within ‘Drum & Bass’ demands an incredible skill level to perform live, which the Outlook Orchestra delivered with aplomb – constantly adding a fresh perepective to classic tune after classic tune.

GQ was the perfect choice of host. Playing the role of MC (in both the DnB, and traditional ‘Master of Ceremonies’ guises), his unique energy and charisma kept the crowd hyped throughout – no mean feat in a venue more suited to significantly more genteel musical events. His regular unscripted interactions with Fabio & Grooverider added an extra layer of richness – and occasional philosophical reflection – to the already high-energy atmosphere.

However, certainly for the raucous section the audience I was ‘seated’ in, the night belonged to the extraordinary parade of guest vocalists that F&G had secured for this momentous occasion/ Cleveland Watkiss (MBE!) brought both his Jazz-based sensibilities and a calm authority to the proceedings; Jenna G’s smooth vocals added her trademark soulful touches to Uncut’s Midnight and an extraordinary and uplifting rendition of Shy FX’s Feelings; while Kelly Le Roc brought fierce energy that held the crowd in awe every time she stepped out onto the Festival Hall stage.

The biggest and best-kept secret of the night was, however, kept until the final ‘encore’ section – an extremely rare appearance from UK Apache for an unforgettable performance of ‘Original Nuttah’, which left even the most experienced junglists in the crowd with an experience most had never had before.

Ultimately this was a true celebration of the genre and its evolution over the years. An event reliving the memories of the past via the energy of the present, demonstrating the enduring longevity of a genre that continues to exist and thrive outside the mainstream.