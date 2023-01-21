He’s For Real – Not Fake

Allaho has won this for the last two season for Willie Mullins, but he has had to look elsewhere for 2023 and now relies on a three-pronged attack courtesy of Chacun Pour Soi, Royal Rendezvous, and Haut En Couleurs, with the first named the mount of Paul Townend and presumably the first string.

All can go well, and team tactics will be interesting as they represent exactly half of the field, but they may still struggle to cope with Joseph O’Brien’s Fakir D’oudairies. Second to Galopin Des Champs at Punchestown in the John Durkan on his first start since April he is expected to improve for that run and has the scalps of the likes of Hitman and Two For Gold on his CV from last season.

If he is at his peak then he may well prove too good for these with a clear round, and seems to me to be the one to beat for a stable in ridiculously good form.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Fakir D’oudairies 1.40pm Thurles 5/4 Bet365 and Boylesports