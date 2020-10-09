Film Producer Jonathan Sothcott marries actress Jeanine Nerissa

Film Producer and CEO of SHOGUN Films Jonathan Sothcott recently married actress and long term partner Jeanine Nerissa before casting her as wife to Eastenders and The Bills Billy Murray in his latest film “NEMESIS”, which is being filmed at present.

Jonathon and Jeanine Nerissa Sothcott are joined by friends Billy Murray, Elaine Murray, Martin Kemp, Shirlie Kemp, Nick Moran and Jasmine Moran at Hush Restaurant, Mayfair, London to celebrate their wedding London, UK

The wedding took place at Mayfair Register Office before Mr & Mrs Sothcott joined close friends Billy Murray, Elaine Murray, Martin Kemp, Shirlie Kemp, Nick Moran and Jasmine Moran at Hush Restaurant, Mayfair where they celebrated the occasion with cocktails shaken not stirred in the Sir Roger Moore Room ….