It’s all go sorting out Sport Readers problems and this week has been no different

Your resident porn star is back with another column designed to help with all your relationship and sex-based issues!

Hi Lola,

I’ve been married for 10 years but me and the wife don’t really have sex anymore since our kids came along. I’m lucky if she gives me a blowy once a month! Now the kids are back at school and with my partner out to work, I’ve had a lot of time on hands working from home in my office and have become addicted to gay porn! I’ve never been with a guy and thought I was 100% straight but I can’t enough…help!

Confused, 45, London

Lola says: This is not as unusual as you think! I know lots of straight male porn performers who love doing scenes with other guys, some are even married with kids like you. Porn allows us to escape and explore fantasies we might not always want to share with our partners. It doesn’t mean you’re about to run off with the nearest bloke – you’re probably just letting off steam due to the lack of action with the wife! Why don’t you try to put the spark back in to your relationship with her? Suggest a weekend away or get a babysitter so you can have a night to yourselves. Some time alone with her hunky husband might remind her of what she’s missing and distract you from your new-found fetish!

Hi Lola,

My girlfriend and I have been together for almost 2 years and she has a daughter with her ex. I know they have to be in contact to arrange childcare etc but it seems like they’re texting 24/7!! She told me during an argument a few months back that he was much bigger and better in the sack than me and now I’m paranoid they might be getting it on behind my back!!

Luke, 33, Barnsley

Lola says: It can be a difficult time starting a relationship with someone that still retains close ties with their ex. When kids are involved, it’s best to take a step back and realise they are the priority. I’m sure there’s nothing going on…I’ve had plenty of guys with a bigger package than my boyfriend but size isn’t everything (although it certainly helps, I can’t lie!).

