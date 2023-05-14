Forget x factor Wagner now has the SEX factor

You can say I’ve had a crazy life – Growing up in Brazil where I was born I was always into my fitness and healthy living – This is how at my beautiful age I still have a body that the world should see!

Before my epic Burst into X factor and fame I was working a A PE Teacher – this is where I have my full understanding of physical fitness and healthy living and has brought me to the body I have now

When I appeared in X Factor in 2010 and managed to get through to the live shows and perform week after week in front of millions of people across the nation. The nation fell in love with me and voted for me week after week and I became widely known all over the UK. Perhaps the reason I didn’t get past the quarter finals was because the almighty Amazing talented One Direction was competing the same year as me!

Since then I have performed gigs all over the country in nightclubs, birthday parties, stag do’s, holiday parks and entertained everyone and made them laugh.

For a few years I was selling personalised video messages for birthdays and celebrations, selling thousands per year and putting smiles and laughter on the nation’s faces which was great fun and a wide range of requests. In lockdown I began working with Jordan Smith who became my manager and now good friend who helped me make tens of thousands of pounds per month and connect with my fans by selling videos using social media but in the last year everything changed because of Facebook’s algorithm so I recently moved back to Brazil and opened a hair transplant clinic there and starting a new life so I could retire in peace.

But Life is just not the same without connecting with my fans then Jordan – My manager asked if i’d be prepared to be a content creator for Only fans – I jumped at the chance and I am now so excited to be able to deliver the fun cheeky saucy videos without the restrictions I’ve had before. You only live once and i’m planning to give it my all – literally.

In X factor I used my voice to entertain my fans and now at 67 years of age, I am taking it to a whole new level using my body and personality to entertain my fans, and bring smiles and laughter with my saucy and sexy videos, songs and much much more! I am going to be the human "sex bomb" and my fans are in for a treat!

I’m putting the xxx into the X factor with my XXL charisma and cheeky personality. Every morning I will post something new and my goal is to make your day every single day. I am going to be active everyday and respond to messages myself, fulfill custom requests for saucy birthday surprises and other celebrations, post regularly and send videos multiple times a week.

you’re going to “love, love love, shack” it ????you might even be lucky enough to see my bongos haha.

I am still fit and my body is great. So I want to show people across the nation that you can be proud of who you are and confident no matter your age and how you look. I have no shame in my age and I want people to feel the same and improve their perceptions of themselves.

Social media is a dark place sometimes, with body shaming, trolling and hate so I want to show to the nation and the world that you should never be embarrassed or ashamed or who you are. Never let anyone bring you down and that you can do anything if you put your mind to it. I want my journey on Only Fans to have a positive impact. Everyone has a “sex bomb” inside and I am going to pull out the pin and explode the myth that “sexy” is always about young and slim people.

So I thought I could take my personalized videos to the next level, using my looks, humor and sex factor to make my fans all over the country laugh with saucy and funny videos, songs, and custom requests, direct messages + much much more! on OnlyFans political correctness is more lenient, and all I want is to be in touch with people because I enjoy making people smile; I love to make people happy. I am so excited to have an intimate relationship with all my fans.

