Going For Gold

I have no idea why sprinters seem to be able to keep going and winning many years after others have cried off but that is the same all over the World and suggests that there may be at least one more win in Dakota Gold at the age of nine, hopefully here!

He rounded off last season with a win at Doncaster off a mark of 100 and returned at Pontefract with a decent third of eight when running on well over the five furlongs.

Back up at six furlongs this afternoon off the same mark he is well drawn in the 22 stall and at double figures (as I write), he looks excellent each way value for a stable in good form.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Dakota Gold 2.25pm York 8/1 Bet365