2020 DAILY SPORT FESTIVAL GUIDE

As the 2020 festival season fast approaches. Here is The Daily Sport guide to some of the best, and who isplaying at which festival, . This will be updated on a regular basis as more acts are announced :

WHAT WYCHWOOD FESTIVAL

WHEN 29-31 May 2020

WHERE Cheltenham Racecourse, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, GL50 4SH

WHO THE DIVINE COMEDY, EMBRACE, THE LIGHTNING SEEDS, SLEEPER, DREADZONE, THE CHRISTIANS, MR B THE GENTLEMAN RHYMER, CRAIG CHARLES FUNK & SOUL CLUB, BASIL BRUSH + MORE ACTS TBA

TICKETS https://wychwoodfestival.com/buy-tickets

TRAVEL You can cycle, walk or take the steam train to the racecourse.

FESTI FACTS

Nominated Best Family Festival in the UK Festival Awards every year.

Family friendly – kids program is packed full with things to do all day long.

Inspiring young minds to play and create featuring dance, song, arts, crafts, circus, comedy, puppet workshops and yoga for the kids.

African Sambistas, Junk Drumming, Great Green Planet Show, Belly Dance, Botanical Mono Printing, Kumihimo Braiding, Positive Words Project – Wall of Words, Face painting + more.

The festival is situated on Cheltenham Racecourse so has superb facilities and really easy access

100 acts across 4 stages.

Capacity 7,500.







WHAT MIGHTY HOOPLA

WHEN 06TH JUNE 2020

WHERE BROCKWELL PARK, LONDON

WHO LAllie , Alphabeat, Anastacia, Artful Dodger, Atomic Kitten, Becky Hill, Betty Boo, Big Freida, C+C Music Factory, Cheryl, Elm, Eve, Gabrielle, Guilty Pleasures, Jimmy Sommerville, Jodie Harsh, Lisa Maffia, Little Boots (DJ Set)

Little Gay Brother, London Gay Men’s Chorus, Natasha Bedingfield, Old Dirty Brasstards, Savage Disco, Sink The Pink, Sonique, The Cocoa Butter Club

The Grand, Vula, We Love Pop

TICKETS: https://bookings.kaboodle.co.uk/book/9270/ticket





WHAT ISLE OF WIGHT FESTIVAL

WHEN JUNE 11-14TH

WHERE Seaclose Park

WHO Thursday Big Top:

Happy Mondays

Foor

Natasha Bedingfield

Are You Experienced? (Jimi Hendrix Tribute)

Friday Main Stage:

Lionel Richie

Lewis Capaldi

Pete Tong and the Heritage Orchestra Presents Ibiza Classics (feat Maxi Jazz of Faithless)

Becky Hill

You Me At Six

Lona

Friday Big Top:

Primal Scream

Shed Seven

Sigma (DJ Set)

Joy Crookes

The Lathums

Donna Missal

Rebecca Hurn

Saturday Main Stage:

Snow Patrol

Chemical Brothers

Sam Fender

James Arthur

All Saints

Lightning Seeds

Roachford

Rothwell

Asylums

Saturday Big Top:

Kaiser Chiefs

Example

Sam Feldt (Live)

Maximo Park

The Manor

Ella Henderson

Lyra

​Dylan John Thomas

Sunday:

Duran Duran

Black Eyed Peas

Supergrass

Dido

James Vincent McMorrow

Seasick Steve

Megan McKenna

Sunday Big Top:

Razorlight

Maisie Peters

New Rules

JC Stewart

​Balcony

TICKETS https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/isle-of-wight-festival?_ga=2.68432725.553109225.1583672963-727066540.1583672963

WHAT ROCHESTER CASTLE CONCERTS

WHEN 8-11 JULY 2020

WHERE ROCHESTER CASTLE GARDENS, Castle Hill, Rochester ME1 1SW

WHO JOOLS HOLLAND + support TBA

THE LIBERTINES + support TBA

THE JACKSONS + support TBA

UB40 supported by The Dualers.

TICKETS https://thecastleconcerts.co.uk

TRAVEL Arrive by private boat from the Medway.

FESTI FACTS

4 magnificent nights of music performances.

12th century castle grounds.

Take a picnic! Arrive by private boat from the Medway.

4 minute easy walking distance from the train station.

Capacity 4,500.

WHAT CORNBURY FESTIVAL

WHEN 10-12 July 2020

WHERE Great Tew Park, Near Chipping Norton in Cotswolds.

WHO VAN MORRISON, DIDO, RONAN KEATING, AMERICA, JACK SAVORETTI, THE WATERBOYS, KID CREOLE & THE COCONUTS, BRAND NEW HEAVIES, THE MAGIC NUMBERS, WARD THOMAS + MORE ACTS TBA

TICKETS https://www.cornburyfestival.com/tickets

TRAVEL Hot Air Balloon, one of the most beautiful experience in the Cotswolds.

FESTI FACTS

Family Friendly, Clean Camping, Frank Water, Safe festival, Volunteering scheme, Posh Loos, Glamping, VIP area, healers & yoga, fairground, disco shed.

Each year Cornbury roll out The Flying Fridge – Hugh Phillimore’s white vintage 1982 BMW 3 series, drives around handing out lollipops to the crew.

Jools Holland summed up the festival perfectly – “Large enough to get the big acts, small enough to enjoy them”

Celebrity neighbours who live nearby The Beckhams, Jack Savoretti, Patrick Steward, Amanda Holden, Jeremy Clarkson, Soho Farmhouse is also very close to the site…

Village garden fete feel, packed full of kids activities and superstars on the main stage.

Capacity 20,000

Pleasant Valley, Songbird, Riverside, Caffe Nero stages and campfire sessions.

WHAT INNERVISIONS FESTIVAL

WHEN 17-19 JULY 2020

WHERE MAGAZINE LONDON, GREENWICH

WHO GRANDMASTER FLASH, MAZE FEAT. FRANKIE BEVERLEY, JAMIE CULLUM, CAMEO, DE LA SOUL, SOUNDS OF BLACKNESS, THE DUALERS, SOUL II SOUL, STANLEY CLARKE BAND, THE BRAND NEW HEAVIES, STONE FOUNDATION, BILL LASWELL MEETS JAH WOBBLE, SNOWBOY & THE LATIN SECTION, BLUE LAB BEATS, YAKUL, KIRK FRANKLIN, ASHLEY HENRY, ELECTRIC LADY BIG BAND + more acts TBA

TICKETS http://bit.ly/Innervisions-Festival

TRAVEL Thames Clipper along the river, hire a speed boat or take the bus or underground.

FESTI FACTS