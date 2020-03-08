2020 DAILY SPORT FESTIVAL GUIDE

As the 2020 festival season fast approaches. Here is The Daily Sport guide to some of the best, and who isplaying at which festival, . This will be updated on a regular basis as more acts are announced :
WHAT WYCHWOOD FESTIVAL
WHEN 29-31 May 2020
WHERE Cheltenham Racecourse, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, GL50 4SH
WHO THE DIVINE COMEDY, EMBRACE, THE LIGHTNING SEEDS, SLEEPER, DREADZONE, THE CHRISTIANS, MR B THE GENTLEMAN RHYMER, CRAIG CHARLES FUNK & SOUL CLUB, BASIL BRUSH + MORE ACTS TBA
TICKETS https://wychwoodfestival.com/buy-tickets
TRAVEL You can cycle, walk or take the steam train to the racecourse.
FESTI FACTS
- Nominated Best Family Festival in the UK Festival Awards every year.
- Family friendly – kids program is packed full with things to do all day long.
- Inspiring young minds to play and create featuring dance, song, arts, crafts, circus, comedy, puppet workshops and yoga for the kids.
- African Sambistas, Junk Drumming, Great Green Planet Show, Belly Dance, Botanical Mono Printing, Kumihimo Braiding, Positive Words Project – Wall of Words, Face painting + more.
- The festival is situated on Cheltenham Racecourse so has superb facilities and really easy access
- 100 acts across 4 stages.
- Capacity 7,500.
WHAT MIGHTY HOOPLA
WHEN 06TH JUNE 2020
WHERE BROCKWELL PARK, LONDON
WHO LAllie , Alphabeat, Anastacia, Artful Dodger, Atomic Kitten, Becky Hill, Betty Boo, Big Freida, C+C Music Factory, Cheryl, Elm, Eve, Gabrielle, Guilty Pleasures, Jimmy Sommerville, Jodie Harsh, Lisa Maffia, Little Boots (DJ Set)
Little Gay Brother, London Gay Men’s Chorus, Natasha Bedingfield, Old Dirty Brasstards, Savage Disco, Sink The Pink, Sonique, The Cocoa Butter Club
The Grand, Vula, We Love Pop
TICKETS: https://bookings.kaboodle.co.uk/book/9270/ticket
WHAT ISLE OF WIGHT FESTIVAL
WHEN JUNE 11-14TH
WHERE Seaclose Park
WHO Thursday Big Top:
Happy Mondays
Foor
Natasha Bedingfield
Are You Experienced? (Jimi Hendrix Tribute)
Friday Main Stage:
Lionel Richie
Lewis Capaldi
Pete Tong and the Heritage Orchestra Presents Ibiza Classics (feat Maxi Jazz of Faithless)
Becky Hill
You Me At Six
Lona
Friday Big Top:
Primal Scream
Shed Seven
Sigma (DJ Set)
Joy Crookes
The Lathums
Donna Missal
Rebecca Hurn
Saturday Main Stage:
Snow Patrol
Chemical Brothers
Sam Fender
James Arthur
All Saints
Lightning Seeds
Roachford
Rothwell
Asylums
Saturday Big Top:
Kaiser Chiefs
Example
Sam Feldt (Live)
Maximo Park
The Manor
Ella Henderson
Lyra
Dylan John Thomas
Sunday:
Duran Duran
Black Eyed Peas
Supergrass
Dido
James Vincent McMorrow
Seasick Steve
Megan McKenna
Sunday Big Top:
Razorlight
Maisie Peters
New Rules
JC Stewart
Balcony
WHAT ROCHESTER CASTLE CONCERTS
WHEN 8-11 JULY 2020
WHERE ROCHESTER CASTLE GARDENS, Castle Hill, Rochester ME1 1SW
WHO JOOLS HOLLAND + support TBA
THE LIBERTINES + support TBA
THE JACKSONS + support TBA
UB40 supported by The Dualers.
TICKETS https://thecastleconcerts.co.uk
TRAVEL Arrive by private boat from the Medway.
FESTI FACTS
- 4 magnificent nights of music performances.
- 12th century castle grounds.
- Take a picnic! Arrive by private boat from the Medway.
- 4 minute easy walking distance from the train station.
- Capacity 4,500.
WHAT CORNBURY FESTIVAL
WHEN 10-12 July 2020
WHERE Great Tew Park, Near Chipping Norton in Cotswolds.
WHO VAN MORRISON, DIDO, RONAN KEATING, AMERICA, JACK SAVORETTI, THE WATERBOYS, KID CREOLE & THE COCONUTS, BRAND NEW HEAVIES, THE MAGIC NUMBERS, WARD THOMAS + MORE ACTS TBA
TICKETS https://www.cornburyfestival.com/tickets
TRAVEL Hot Air Balloon, one of the most beautiful experience in the Cotswolds.
FESTI FACTS
- Family Friendly, Clean Camping, Frank Water, Safe festival, Volunteering scheme, Posh Loos, Glamping, VIP area, healers & yoga, fairground, disco shed.
- Each year Cornbury roll out The Flying Fridge – Hugh Phillimore’s white vintage 1982 BMW 3 series, drives around handing out lollipops to the crew.
- Jools Holland summed up the festival perfectly – “Large enough to get the big acts, small enough to enjoy them”
- Celebrity neighbours who live nearby The Beckhams, Jack Savoretti, Patrick Steward, Amanda Holden, Jeremy Clarkson, Soho Farmhouse is also very close to the site…
- Village garden fete feel, packed full of kids activities and superstars on the main stage.
- Capacity 20,000
- Pleasant Valley, Songbird, Riverside, Caffe Nero stages and campfire sessions.
WHAT INNERVISIONS FESTIVAL
WHEN 17-19 JULY 2020
WHERE MAGAZINE LONDON, GREENWICH
WHO GRANDMASTER FLASH, MAZE FEAT. FRANKIE BEVERLEY, JAMIE CULLUM, CAMEO, DE LA SOUL, SOUNDS OF BLACKNESS, THE DUALERS, SOUL II SOUL, STANLEY CLARKE BAND, THE BRAND NEW HEAVIES, STONE FOUNDATION, BILL LASWELL MEETS JAH WOBBLE, SNOWBOY & THE LATIN SECTION, BLUE LAB BEATS, YAKUL, KIRK FRANKLIN, ASHLEY HENRY, ELECTRIC LADY BIG BAND + more acts TBA
TICKETS http://bit.ly/Innervisions-Festival
TRAVEL Thames Clipper along the river, hire a speed boat or take the bus or underground.
FESTI FACTS
- MAZE feat. Frankie Beverley (first UK date in 12 years)
- Bill Laswell meets Jah Wobble (World exclusive)
- Following two outstanding years as a multi venue Urban London festival, The Innervisions Festival returns in 2020 with a new home at fantastic riverside ‘Magazine London’ in North Greenwich Peninsula.
- The boutique site hosts two live music arenas, one indoor and one outdoor.
- Genre: Soul, Jazz, Hip Hop, Reggae, Gospel, Dub, Blues, Fusion, Latin, Disco and more.
- Capacity 10,000