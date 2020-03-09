Cheltenham Festival Tuesday Tips: Abacadabras looks just the trick in Supreme

Given the strength of his form, Abacadabras looks overpriced at 7/1 and the one to be on in the Grade 1 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle which gets proceedings underway on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival this Tuesday (1.30).

This Gorodn Elliott trained six-year-old ran well at this meeting 12 montsh ago when a 5 3/4 length fourth of 14 to Envoi Allen in the Grade 1 Champion Bumper.

He looked far from the finished artcicle and has duly strengthened up and won three of his four starts over hurdles.

After scoring easily by five lengths in an 11-runner maiden hurdle at Gowran Park, Abacadabras took the step up into Grade 3 company in his stride when quickening smartly to easily beat Latest Exhibition by three lenbths at Navan.

The runner-up is unbeaten in two subsequent outtings – landing a Grade 2 at Navan and Grade 1 at Leopardstown – so the form is very strong.

Abacadabras then lost little in defeat when a 1 1/2 length runner-up to Envoi Allen in a Grade 1 at Fairyhouse before resuming winnings wasy last time out in the same grade at Leopardstown when only having to be pushed out to score by eight lengths.

I think the form of those races entitles him to be much shorter in the betting than he actually is and Abacadabras is a strong traveller with a smart turn of foot who has the services of Davy Russell in the saddle.

Those are the ideal attributes for this test and given that he was beaten just 1 1/2 lengths by Envoi Allen – would would have been favourite if not going down the Ballymore route – he looks overpriced in my eyes.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Abacadabras (7/1 Unibet – paying 4 places)