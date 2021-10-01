I’m forever throwing bottles WEST HAM VS RAPID VIENNA

Words & Images Anthony Stanley for Daily Sport

Rapid Vienna finished second in the Bundesliga last year but current form suggests a team in decline. The UEFA Europa League was their chance to shine, to show their travelling supporters that they are better than a team lying almost at the bottom of the Bundesliga.

Sadly, West Ham United were not about to allow that and started the match in fine form, with early efforts from a seventh minute header from Declan Rice that hit the post. Said Benrahma was wreaking havoc down the left wing and with Andriy Yarmolenko doing the same on the right side.

West Ham almost opened up the scoring when they hit the woodwork in the 27th minute from a Craig Dawson header, once again hitting the beleagered Paul Gartier’s post.

It was Michail Antonio creating all the serious problems and it was his cross that presented Declan Rice with an easy tap in to put the Hammers up, scoring his second goal of his European campaign.

This was the spark that created the ensuing havoc with travelling Rapid Vienna Ultras grabbing photographers stools, lens covers and even a water-cooler bottle to throw at the nearby West Ham fans. The West Ham fans taunted and returned the missiles, including their own water bottles, glasses cans etc.

Despite these disturbances the 4th official only added one extra minute onto the first half.

In the end West Ham were just happy to have collected a haul of six points from their first two UEFA Europa League matches and now look forward to progressing further in to the tournament.