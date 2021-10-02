A Day To Remember In Paris

Is this one of the best Arcs on paper in many a year, or is it only me? It is very very sad in my book that the rains have fallen (not exactly unusual, I know) with the majority of the better form on offer achieved on a far quicker surface.

Adayar has both speed and stamina making him my number one pick, and he strolled home over a mile on soft ground as a juvenile, suggesting conditions will not count against him here. He may well become the first three-year-old since Enable in 2013 to take this contest, and is presumably the pick of jockey William Buick, ahead of Hurricane Lane.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Adayar 3.05pm Longchamp 7/2 William Hill