INTRODUCING NEW FOR 2023…. MARIE BUCAN… CONTROVERSIAL OUTSPOKEN MOTHER OF 8’S WEEKLY COLUMN

Knife crime

Knife crime is a worrying issue that won’t go away. We have seen such tragedy over and over again in Birmingham and I know from personal experience how scary it can be.

I was injured myself in a incident where I was trying to protect a friend who was in a domestic row with her boyfriend.

He has a Knife, I put my hand up to stop him attacking her and suffered an I injury which needed several stitches.

It was a horrible experience. Yet I was fortunate compared to many.

Almost daily on the streets of this country someone dies as a result of Knife crime and situation never seems to get better.

There are so many young people who are carrying knifes. What can be done to curb Knife crime?

I believe it is everyone’s responsibility.

This means agencies community leaders, youth workers, parents, schools and police need to link up and collaborate and be proactive, not just reactive when it’s to late.

I belive everyone is reachable and young people must be given the opportunity to channel their frustrations by turning them into goals.

I appeal to all individuals who carry a knife to re-focus on their goals.

I believe we all have a purpose and it certainly isn’t to harm others.

We need positive role models and effective conflict managers.

I am trying to help out the community for awareness.

Its a hard task to get the young to stop and think about carrying a knife.

I do believe it’s going to get worse not better on our streets.

We see so many of the young loosing there life’s to a weapon that of a knife.

Following a UK-wide ballot of more than a million young people aged between 11 to 18, knife crime was declared the biggest concern amongst people.

There a far to many young people carrying a knife crime.

Marie Buchan