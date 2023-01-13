Ha Can Have The Last Laugh

Envoi Allen win this in 2021 and Bob Olinger last season, so this looks a race worth watching for future reference, with seven and eight-year-olds winning all of the five runnings.

Although the entries here need to step up on what we have seen to match the exploits of past winners, there is every chance that Ha D’or can do just that after the six-year-old strolled home at Fairyhouse on his one and only start over fences where he made all the running despite idling a little and wandering around late on. He has the physique of a chaser and word coming out of the Mullins yard is that he is expected to go to the top of the novice chasing tree, and this represents a decent test to see just how good he really is.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Ha D’or 2.10pm Punchestown 2/1 all bookmakers