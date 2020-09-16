Midweek 5 minutes with Alexandria Rose

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Alexandria Rose

Q2. Where are you from? Birmingham

Q3. Age? 25

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? None yet but did want an angel feather at some point

Q5. Any piercings? None

Q6. How did you get your started in your industry? Entered in the UK Calendar girls competition of 2019

Q7. How long have you been in the business? Since the calendar had a couple of shoots after and some the start of this year

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Not really done much to be honest. Doing Babestation Cams at the moment, hopefully get an opportunity on Babestation TV one day 🤞

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Going into Babestation as my full time career with modelling on the side, hopefully will be taking part in an documentary about trolling with Mirror image style that I’m looking forward to.



Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? Love all sorts of genres, girl crushing on Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande and Mabel

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Horse riding, walking and eating haha

Q12. Are you into video games? Not now but did love Lara Croft and Gran Turismo, Need for Speed and Harry Potter.

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? Love Horse Eventing and football I can get into it but don’t know the rules though.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Horror, thrillers and rom coms. Twilight.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Mexican or Italian and love a Sunday roast!

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Prosecco and porn star martini.

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? You get one life, if there’s something you want to do then go for it

Q18. Measurements? (Height, dress size, boob size) 5’6”, size 10 and 32E BOOBS ;)

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Cinema

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Both!

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Face down doggy style.

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I’m crazy, a good crazy :)

Q23. Social media? Insta @Alexandria_rose90 Twitter @Alexand20068031

Images by Dino Sparks for Daily Sport