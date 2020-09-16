THE TOP DOGS as we give you 12 tips for tonight at Doncaster

There is plenty of competitive Graded action for punters to get their teeth stuck into this EVENING [Wednesday] with a STACKED 12-race card at Doncaster. The meeting is of course adhering to strict social distancing guidelines and will be held behind closed doors.

However, you can watch the meeting through live streaming the action on your chosen device such as a laptop or phone. You can do this via a number of bookmaker apps which give you the opportunity to watch all of the action literally at your fingertips. You don’t even have to have a bet as with the new Watch & Bet initiative, all you need to do is login to your bookmaker account and you can watch every race for free.

We’ve previewed the action with our best bets to hopefully provide some fillip to your midweek entertainment. Tonight’s action focused on graded racing. This essentially means that all of the dogs running at the tracks are trained at Doncaster and run at the track most weeks. The highest graded race is an A3 and this goes all the way down to a B6 which is one of the lowest form of action. If successful in an A1 event, you may take the step up in grade and compete in Open Racing, which is the highest quality of greyhound racing.

Daily Sport readers enjoyed four winners from eight selections, a creditable 50% strike-rate with last week’s tips which winning at Evs, 5/1, 5/1 and 5/1. We’re hungry for more success this time around and are looking to be quick out of the traps with a number of fancies at the meeting. We’ve also picked out our two best bets of the evening which are our most confident selections, these are called the NAP and Next Best.

Let’s hope Sport Readers that our recent run of good luck continues and we have another good night of winners at DONNY tonight……

For even more great SPORT BETTING insights, analysis and tips check out our sister paper www.thebet.co.uk

6:09: Doncaster: Players Luck (Trap One)



Did this column a favour with a smart victory in this grade and he could be perfectly drawn once again. A repeat of his win last time out makes him very tough to beat.



6:28: Doncaster: Bellagio Boss (Trap One)



Registered an easy win in A5 company last month but has not been able to replicate that form in two A4s. The drop back in class looks a good move and he can regain the winning thread.



6:43: Doncaster: Ark Angel (Trap Two)



Has posted some very smart times but things just haven’t gone his way of late. He deserves to be operating at this level and granted a bit of luck in running, he could be a good price here.



6:58: Doncaster: Ardralla Gray (Trap Six)



Posted a sub 17 second time on his latest start in a quite stunning performance. If he runs up to that same level here, he wins.



7:18: Doncaster: Parlour Girl (Trap Two)



Been knocking at the door of late posting a number of good efforts. The draw is a slight concern, but she has been running some good times and looks the one to beat in her current form.



7:36: Doncaster: Luttons Bearwolf (Trap Two)



Filled the placings in last two starts, both of which came in good times. Those two efforts better the recent form of most of the other runners and this son of Eden The Kid looks well placed to run well.



7:56: Doncaster: Roisins Lily (Trap Five)



Is making her way through the grades in impressive fashion. She finished third in her best racing time in an A3 last week and that experience in this higher grade should stand her in good stead.



8:17: Doncaster: Bellagio Breeze (Trap One)



In good form and really should have tasted victory in his last couple of starts. This draw promises to suit however and it looks too early to be writing him off.



8:38: Doncaster: Redbrick Josh (Trap Two)



A quite remarkable record of seconds saw him hit the crossbar once again last week. The draw is a slight concern but he continues to be well-backed by punters and this could finally be the year in which he rewards the support from punters



8:54: Doncaster: Dunham Dusted (Trap Four)



Another dog who owes this column a favour. He really should have won last week and therefore deserves another opportunity given how weak this event looks.



9:12: Doncaster: Russandra Bess (Trap Six)



Registered a smart victory last week in an impressive time. She needs to back that up, but if she does, she should prove very tough to peg back here.



9:28: Doncaster: Kilara Hagler (Trap One)



Been knocking at the door in this grade with a number of good runs of late. He needs to take another step forward here but looks more than able to do so.



NAP: 6:28: Doncaster: Bellagio Boss (Trap One)



Next Best: 7:56: Roisins Lily (Trap Five)