Midweek 5 Minutes with Izzy J

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? My model name Izzy J. I got this idea from my middle name and I just jazzed it up a little.

Q2. Where are you from? I was born in England, Kettering Northampton, but I currently live in Luton Bedfordshire.

Q3. Age? I am 26 years young & turning 27 In June. I’m a Gemini baby 😜

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them?

Ohh wow erm I have a lot say around 8-9 in total.

My first was on my foot, took around 1hr

Second was mum written on my inner wrist this took roughly half hour.

I’d say my third was flowers running up my thigh and I also got angle wings added to my wrist. This was probably one of my great and worst experiences as I was under the needle for around 3.5 hours and mid though I had fainted because of the 3 day bender I had been on prior. Oops! 🤭🤣

I then have my nephews name written in a infinity shape on the back of my neck. This took around half hour or so

I also had a a little love heart on my finger but I got this covered with my own mendi design this took around 1hr in total.

When working / travelling the world on a ship me and my friends all got the world map tattoo as a symbol of friendship, this had to be a quick pit stop in Auckland as I wasn’t supposed to be off shore this day 🤣 but yh this took around hour or so.

I then also have a Phoenix tattoo on my leg with the saying “ Still I Rise” This tattoo is the one that means the most as I was going through a hard time personally when I got this done and in total this took the artist around 1hr &half.

And last but not least BUT very recent is the Third Eye on my hand it also states the time I was born within the eye. I’m a very spiritual person so this tattoo speaks for itself and this must of taken around 2 hours so the pain so TO much! And I had to have numbing cream half way through 🤣🤭#pusssaaayyyyy

Q5. Any piercings? Yes, I now have two sets in both ears, my top ear & My Nose and My nipple. I did have my belly button, my tongue, top lip, other side of nose and a few others with bad experiences🤣

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? I applied for UKCG. This was a Modelling competition to raise money for two charity’s whist working towards a published contact with UKCG. I suffer with mental health and depression so this was a great opportunity that came my way! So I grab it with both hands. Over 3,000 girls applied and participated of all genre. And I became too 24 and was published on the UCK 2022 Calendar. (On sale now for 2022)

Q7. How long have you been in the business? I’d say the past year & half Iv been within the industry. But I have done previous music vids for friends.

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I’ve been in previous music videos and have taken part in numerous modelling shoots. I also have sponsors and I take part in HOH (home of hosiery).

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Currently I have a few photo clubs/ shoots.

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I like all types of music from American rap to uk grill and Of course you can’t forget the ‘Real Hot Gurl Shit’

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I live to go on adventures & socialise. I definitely like to get dressed up to party and I’m a big foodie I love food, food is life.

Q12. Are you into video games? Hmm I wouldn’t say I’m into them but I do like abit of GTA! 🙈

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? I don’t really follow sports or a team :/

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Well my all time favourite has to be “Save the last dance! BUT if I’m being completely honest I’d rather watch titanic 🙈

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? I LOVE Italian food! Especially pizza but ohh Chinese is just as good!

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Normally when I go out it would be Vodka Lemonade with Lime cordial

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? To be better then I was yesterday.

Q18. Measurements? I’d say I’m 5ft 4, 32E BOOBS ;) M – Bottoms, Size 10-12 Top, Size 5.5 feet

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? In a field OR a restaurant maybe whist waiting for my food🤔 🤣

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Depends on the occasion I guess ahaha!

Q21. Favourite sexual position? I like doggy not going to LIE! 😩🙈

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I like to sleep with something cold on my face 🤣🤣 this is literally the first time I’m saying this into ANYONE! But yes I find it satisfying 🤣🙈

Q23. What are your social media accounts? My Instagram is @j_izzy1 I do have other platforms but currently in the making. <3