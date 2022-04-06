Clan The Man

2.55pm Betway Bowl Chase

Stats: Five winning favourites from the last six runnings, nine-year-olds have come home first on four occasions and eight year-olds three times, making them the dominant age groups. Paul Nicholls has win three of the last seven, no other trainer has won more than one in the period covered.

Thoughts: I am not 100% certain exactly when I will stop following Clan Des Obeaux over a cliff, but not just yet I’m afraid. He is the joint highest rated here off a mark of 168 (along with Ryanair faller Conflated), but has dropped down to that mark form a career high of 173 after some so-so performances including last time out when he was a disappointing third in the Denman Chase at Newbury. Lest we forget, he was third to Might Bite here in this race in 2018, second to Kemboy in 2019, and a 26 length winner here last season, and if the first-time blinkers bring him back to life, the 7/2 on offer as I write is just too tempting to be ignored.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Clan Des Obeaux 2.55pm Aintree 5/1 Paddy Power, William Hill, and others.