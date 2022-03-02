Midweek 5 Minutes with Jessie

This week we talk to BUSTY brunette Jessie and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ and our loyal Sport Readers.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Jessie

Q2. Where are you from? Edenbridge

Q3. Age? 24

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? 20 in total J

Q5. Any piercings? My nipples, belly button and tongue

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? Escorting

Q7. How long have you been in the business? 4 years now

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Only Fans and Babestation Cams

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? None at present, except for new Only Fans content

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I like house and grime. I like SILKY

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Going to the gym and beauty

Q12. Are you into video games? No sorry not into games

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? I like boxing and I love Tyson Fury

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Mean Girls

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? I love Turkish food

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Cannot beat a JD

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Katie Price

Q18. Measurements? Got 36D Boobs

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? In a plane

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Definitely F**K

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Reverse Cowgirl

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I play the guitar

Q23. What are your social media accounts? Insta @yourlittledollxx