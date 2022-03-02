Get Wild With Animal At Doncaster

Both bets this afternoon run at Doncaster, starting in the 4.45pm where Animal looks to get back to winning way after a third at Market Rasen. The son of Arcadio had won his previous start over shorter at Fakenham but it didn’t look like the trip or the added weight from the handicapper was the issue after he ran on strongly despite making a bad mistake three from home.

He was still beaten less than four lengths at the line and races off the same mark here, and will hopefully have more to offer on just his fifth start over the larger obstacles.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Animal 4.45pm Doncaster 15/8 William Hill