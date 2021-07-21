Midweek 5 Minutes with Khloe Dash

Today we chat to BUSTY BABE Khloe Dash and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ and our lovely Sport Readers.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Khloe Dash

Q2. Where are you from? London, England

Q3. Age? 25

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? I have quite a few, about 9 hours.

Q5. Any piercings? Only my ears, I have a tragus and scaffolding in my left ear.

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? I started working for Babestation.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? 6 years now, its flown by!

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I have just been published in Playboy Australia’s May Magazine.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Lots and lots! Nothing I can disclose yet unfortunately.

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I’m obsessed with Freddie Mercury.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Does shopping count?

Q12. Are you into video games? I like them, but I’m not very good,

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? I’m not big on sports, but I do enjoy watching the boxing. So my favourite sports person has to be Anthony Joshua!

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Cant beat a good comedy – my fave is Step Brothers, I can watch it over and over again.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? I love Mexican and Italian food. I could live off pasta and nachos!

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Spiced rum and cola.

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Marylin Monroe, she’s the OG sex symbol I think.

Q18. Measurements? 34D bust, 26 inch waist and 36 inch hips.

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Thorpe Park carpark in the back of the car!

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? F**K!

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Reverse cowgirl.

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? Beer pong champion… amongst my friends anyway haha!

Q23. What are your social media accounts? Twitter @khloedash10 Instagram @khloedash_official